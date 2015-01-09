(Adds comment from CEO's memo in paragraph 7)
LOS ANGELES Jan 8 Starbucks Corp on
Thursday said Chief Operating Officer Troy Alstead, who as
finance chief helped lead the coffee chain's extensive
restructuring a few years ago, is taking an extended unpaid
leave to spend more time with his family.
The announcement comes amid concerns on Wall Street that
Starbucks later this month could report disappointing results
from the holiday quarter, traditionally its biggest for sales.
In October, Starbucks said the early re-launch of its
popular Pumpkin Spice Latte seasonal drink failed to heat up
business at its U.S. cafes in the quarter that ended Sept. 28.
Last month, Starbucks announced it would add beer and wine,
lunch and evening food selections and roll out mobile ordering
in a bid to jolt U.S. traffic.
"My expectation is that the company will miss the (fiscal
first) quarter, which will be the second quarter in a row, and
Troy is taking the heat for that," said Hedgeye Risk Management
analyst Howard Penney, who is bearish on Starbucks.
Penney said traffic to Starbucks cafes has decelerated as
the chain's food menu has expanded. McDonald's Corp,
which has not posted growth in sales at established U.S.
restaurants since October 2013, also is struggling with bloated
menus, he said.
"I want to be clear that Troy's decision to take his Coffee
Break/Sabbatical and suggestions that his departure is somehow
linked to his health or our financial performance last quarter
are false, off-base and irresponsible," CEO Howard Schultz wrote
in a memo to employees that was seen by Reuters.
Alstead has been with Starbucks for 23 years, the company
said, and his last day in his current role will be March 1.
"The next year is for my wife and children, to give them my
dedicated time and attention," Alstead said in an employee memo
that was obtained by Reuters.
Starbucks spokesman Jim Olson said Alstead had planned to
take a similar break in 2008 but delayed it at the urging of
Chief Executive Howard Schultz, who asked the then-CFO to help
turn around the company after the recession sent Starbucks
business into a swoon.
Starbucks said Alstead and Schultz will detail transition
plans on the company's quarterly earnings call, scheduled for
Jan. 22.
Shares in Starbucks were off 1.4 percent to $81.35 in
extended trading.
