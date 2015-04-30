By Lisa Baertlein
| April 30
April 30 Starbucks Corp on Thursday
opened the first of five express stores planned for 2015 in New
York City as it and other restaurant chains work to give service
times a double shot of speed.
The 538-square-foot (50-square-meter) shop, located across
from the New York Stock Exchange, is roughly a quarter of the
size of a typical Starbucks store and offers a limited food and
beverage menu. Shop employees take orders on hand-held devices
to move customers more quickly through lines.
The opening comes as companies like Starbucks, McDonald's
Corp, Panera Bread Co and Chipotle Mexican
Grill Inc experiment with ways to boost sales, speed up
service and connect with younger, tech-savvy consumers.
Seattle-based Starbucks is expanding its U.S. mobile order
and pay service after a successful test launch. The company also
plans to begin offering delivery service in Manhattan and
Seattle this year.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by
Marguerita Choy)