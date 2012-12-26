Dec 26 Starbucks Corp will use its
ubiquitous coffee cups to tell U.S. lawmakers to come up with
a deal to avoid going over the "fiscal cliff" and triggering
automatic tax hikes and spending cuts.
Chief Executive Howard Schultz is urging workers in
Starbucks' roughly 120 Washington-area shops to write "come
together" on customers' cups on Thursday and Friday, as U.S.
President Barack Obama and lawmakers return to work and attempt
to revive fiscal cliff negotiations that collapsed before the
Christmas holiday.
Starbucks' cup campaign aims to send a message to sharply
divided politicians and serve as a rallying cry for the public
in the days leading up to lawmakers' Jan. 1 deadline to deliver
a plan to avert harsh across-the-board government spending
reductions and tax increases that could send the United States
back into recession.
"We're paying attention, we're greatly disappointed in
what's going on and we deserve better," Schultz told Reuters in
a telephone interview.
The CEO said he has joined a growing list of high-powered
business leaders, politicians and financial experts in endorsing
the Campaign to Fix the Debt, (www.fixthedebt.org) a well-funded
nonpartisan group that is leaning on lawmakers to put the United
States' financial house in order.
Starbucks plans to amplify its "come together" message via
new and old media, including Twitter and Facebook posts,
coverage on AOL's local news websites and advertisements in The
Washington Post and The New York Times.
"If (talks) do not progress, we will make this much bigger,"
Schultz said of the messaging campaign.
Schultz is no stranger to using the world's biggest coffee
chain as a platform to advocate for more political cooperation
in Washington.
During the debt ceiling debate in August 2011, he made a
splash by calling for a boycott of political contributions to
U.S. lawmakers until they struck a fair and bipartisan deal on
the country's debt, revenue and spending.
"We are facing such dysfunction, irresponsibility and lack
of leadership" less than two years after the debt ceiling
crisis, Schultz said.
Washington narrowly avoided a U.S. government default, but
not before down-to-the-wire wrangling prompted the country's
first-ever debt rating downgrade.
"There is something so wrong that we can be here again and
not have the ability to put party aside for the betterment of
the country," said Schultz. "We have the same language and
rhetoric. Unfortunately we aren't learning much."