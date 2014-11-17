Nov 17 Starbucks Corp said on Monday it
has been wrongly accused in online petitions of supporting a
Grocery Manufacturers Association lawsuit to block Vermont's GMO
labeling law.
Petitions posted to websites such as Sumofus.org and
Care2.com accused Starbucks of teaming with fellow GMA member
Monsanto Co to kill GMO labeling in Vermont, which in
May became the first U.S. state to pass a mandatory GMO labeling
law that did not require another state to go first.
"Starbucks is not part of any litigation pertaining to GMO
labeling. ... We don't support the lawsuit," Starbucks said in a
statement.
"Neither Starbucks nor Monsanto is participating in our
lawsuit to overturn Vermont's GMO labeling law," GMA spokesman
Brian Kennedy said in an email to Reuters.
Internal GMA documents filed last year as part of a lawsuit
in Washington State revealed members contribute to a "Defense of
Brands Strategic Account" designed "to help the industry fund
programs to address the threats from motivated and well financed
activists" and to "shield individual companies from criticism
for funding of specific efforts."
Kennedy, the GMA spokesman, did not respond to questions
related to that account.
Petition backers on Monday were more than halfway to their
goal of collecting some 500,000 online signatures. Supporters
include singer-songwriter Neil Young, who vowed on his website
to boycott Starbucks over the GMO issue.
The petitions also call on Starbucks to cut ties with GMA
and to switch to GMO-free organic milk.
Starbucks said its continued membership in the GMA gives it
a voice in industry debates. The chain also said limited
supplies prevent it from changing to organic milk.
The GMA, along with members such as Monsanto, PepsiCo Inc
and Kellogg Co, has spent millions of dollars to
defeat GMO-labeling ballot measures in Oregon, Colorado,
Washington and California.
While proponents and critics debate the safety,
environmental impacts and effectiveness of genetically
engineered crops, some major companies are shunning GMOs.
Popular burrito seller Chipotle Mexican Grill has
cut virtually all GMOs from its food supply. Fast-food giant
McDonald's Corp said it would not use newly approved GM
potatoes from long-time supplier J.R. Simplot to make its famous
fries or other food.
(Additional reporting by Carey Gillam in Kansas City; Editing
by Richard Chang)