BRIEF-Tata Advanced Systems delivers crown and tailcone for CH-47 Chinook helicopter to Boeing
* Boeing and Tata Advanced Systems says delivery of crown and tailcone assembly for Indian configuration of CH-47F Chinook helicopter
May 16 Starbucks Corp said it has made a series of management changes to speed up decision making as the world's biggest coffee chain looks to accelerate global sales.
The Seattle-based company named Craig Russell, the senior vice president of U.S. Store Services, as senior vice president of Global Coffee division.
In its largest market outside the United States, the company appointed Annie Young-Scrivner as executive vice president and president of Starbucks Canada.
It also named Arthur Rubinfeld as the chief creative officer and president of Global Development and Evolution Fresh Retail division.
In April, Starbucks reported lower-than-expected global sales at established coffee shops due to weakness in Europe.
Starbucks shares closed at $53.02 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.
* Says Garth A.C. Macrae will replace Gordon as non-executive chairman of company