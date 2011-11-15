* Los Angeles, Chicago, other cities see price hikes
* Starbucks has been grappling with higher coffee costs
Nov 15 Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O), which has been
grappling with higher costs for coffee and other key
commodities, on Tuesday raised prices on some drinks in several
major markets.
The affected markets were Southern California, the Pacific
Northwest (Washington and Oregon), the Midwest and Hawaii, a
company spokesman said.
Los Angeles and Chicago were among the major cities to see
prices go up.
Reuters found that the price of small latte went up 10
cents, or almost 4 percent, to $2.75 at a Starbucks cafe in
downtown Los Angeles.
Seattle-based Starbucks declined to give specifics on which
products saw price hikes.
Starbucks, which has been posting growth since a painful
restructuring in 2008 and 2009, abandoned blanket price changes
in its cafes some time ago and has been adjusting prices
certain drinks on a market-by-market basis. [ID:nN1E7A21UA]
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein, editing by Bernard Orr)