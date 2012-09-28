BRIEF-Amforge Industries seeks members' nod for buyback of shares worth 20.9 mln rupees
* Seeks members' nod for buyback of shares woth INR 20.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, Sept 28 Starbucks Corp will open its first coffee shop in India by the end of October, John Culver, President, China and Asia Pacific, said on Friday, in the latest delay to a much-hampered entry into the country.
Starbucks had initially planned to have its first cafes in India open by mid-2011 but was delayed by difficulties in acquiring real estate and high land costs. It said in January it would have stores open by August or September.
* Seeks members' nod for buyback of shares woth INR 20.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jun 5 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE572E14BH8 PNB HOUSING FIN 90D 6-Jun-17 99.9830 6.2061 2 425 99.9830