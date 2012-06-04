* Deal aims to improve food quality, variety
* Should close in fiscal Q4, reduce EPS by $0.02
* Shares down more than 2 percent
By Lisa Baertlein
June 4 Starbucks Corp said on Monday it
is buying La Boulange Bakery owner Bay Bread LLC in a deal that
takes aim at what long has been seen as its biggest weakness:
food.
The $100 million cash deal is also Starbucks' biggest move
yet outside of coffee.
The world's largest coffee chain said its first priority is
to roll out La Boulange-branded croissants, pastries, muffins
and other food in its own stores, starting in the San Francisco
Bay Area where the bakery is based.
Chief Executive Howard Schultz called the deal a
"significant opportunity and catalyst," saying La Boulange's
artisan bakery goods will attract more customers and bolster
both food and beverage sales. In a conference call with
analysts, he said customers would see food presented in a
different way at Starbucks cafes.
Starbucks also plans to expand La Boulange from 19 cafes
into a national chain. The bakery will continue to supply its
existing restaurant, hotel and specialty grocery store
customers. Over time, Starbucks plans to expand such sales.
La Boulange will be the second business Starbucks has
acquired in less than a year. It bought juice seller Evolution
Fresh for $30 million in cash in November and opened the first
in a planned collection of Evolution Fresh juice bars in a
swanky Seattle suburb in March.
Starbucks' acquisition of Bay Bread from majority investor
Next World Group, is scheduled to close in the fiscal fourth
quarter ended Sept 30. The deal is expected to reduce Starbucks'
earnings per share in the second half of fiscal 2012 by a total
of 2 cents.
Investments will continue into fiscal 2013, when
earnings-per-share dilution will moderate, Starbucks Chief
Financial Officer Troy Alstead said on a conference call with
analysts.
The company is also working on potential food investments in
Europe, Schultz said.
Shares in Starbucks slipped 2.3 percent to $52.65 in
extended trading following the announcement, even as some
analysts gave the deal a thumbs-up.
FOOD FIX
Just one-third of transactions at Starbucks' U.S. cafes
include food, executives said. Food now accounts for about 19
percent of Starbucks U.S. store business, or about $1.5 billion
in annual revenue at domestic, company-operated stores, they
said.
Indeed, it is not uncommon to see office workers carrying a
drink from Starbucks and a bag of food from rivals like
McDonald's Corp or Dunkin' Donuts.
"Their food has always been the thing that people have
complained about," Bernstein Research analyst Sara Senatore
said. "The question investors will ask is: 'Is this the best way
to do it?'"
While many U.S. Starbucks cafes have food warming ovens,
none have kitchens. That has allowed the company to focus on
cranking out high-profit drinks, but has restricted efforts to
make its food more appealing.
The chain has tweaked some of its food to make it healthier
and tastier. Its pastries, sandwiches and other foods are
shipped in from local suppliers and sold from cases in the
stores.
"They needed to do something to get control of the products
that they sell in their stores ... Buying a bakery where they
can start to experiment and start to make a difference - that's
going to be huge," Ken Harris, an independent consultant to the
food and beverage industry, said.
Analysts said the deal should help Starbucks' differentiate
its food from what is offered by fast-food competitors. That
would put Starbucks in more direct competition with Panera Bread
Co - a fast-growing chain that makes its own breads and
pastries fresh each day.
Shares in Panera slipped 1.6 percent to $138 after the deal
was announced.