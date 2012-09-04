* Starbucks, LivingSocial plan to sell at least 1 mln
vouchers
* Shares of rival Groupon hit record low
By Alistair Barr
Sept 4 Starbucks Corp, the world's
largest coffee chain, is offering consumers a deal this week
through daily-deal company LivingSocial, a vote of confidence in
Groupon Inc's main rival.
LivingSocial, part owned by Amazon.com Inc, will
offer a $10 Starbucks gift card for $5 on Wednesday. Customers
have six months to claim the card, which can be used across the
United States, according to company executives.
Starbucks plans to offer the deal to members of its rewards
program, via email, Tuesday evening, giving loyal customers the
first chance to buy. The companies plan to sell at least one
million deals, they said.
Shares of Groupon, the world's largest daily deal company,
have slumped since its IPO last year. That has cast doubt about
the viability of the daily deal business. Groupon stock hit a
record low of $4 on Tuesday. It was unchanged at $4.15 in
afternoon trade.
Before the IPO, Starbucks Chief Executive Howard Schultz was
on Groupon's board of directors and his Maveron investment firm
was an investor in Groupon. Schultz stepped down from the board
in May.
Adam Brotman, Starbucks' chief digital officer, said the
company's decision to work with LivingSocial shows that daily
deals still work for some merchants.
"It's an evolving space," Brotman said. "The type of deal,
the type of merchant and the implementation of offers are going
to be different from circumstance to circumstance."
It is the coffee chain's first nationwide deal with
LivingSocial. Earlier this year, Starbucks ran a similar deal
with Google Offers, the daily deal business owned by Google Inc
.
"This was a great opportunity to work with LivingSocial,"
Brotman said. "It wasn't about anybody else in the space."