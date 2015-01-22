Jan 22 Starbucks Corp on Thursday said
director Kevin Johnson would become its president and chief
operating officer on March 1, replacing long-time executive Troy
Alstead, who said he is taking an extended sabbatical to spend
time with his family.
Johnson, 54, has been a Starbucks board member since 2009.
He was the chief executive of Juniper Networks Inc from
September 2008 to January 2014 and prior to that held several
senior positions at Microsoft Corp.
Johnson will report to Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz and will
also continue as a company director.
As president and COO, Johnson will lead Starbucks' operating
businesses in the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and
China/Asia-Pacific regions. He also will oversee the company's
supply chain, information technology, and mobile and digital
platform efforts.
Johnson told Reuters he is committed to the new roles and
will do the job "for as long as Howard and the board need me to
do this."
