July 25 Starbucks Corp on Monday said
it was tweaking its management structure as part of a long-range
growth strategy that includes opening new retail concepts,
including upscale coffee shops and bakery outlets.
Cliff Burrows, head of Starbucks' U.S.-dominated Americas
business for eight years, will lead a new group called Siren
Retail.
Named for the chain's familiar logo, the new group will have
responsibility for tea retailer Teavana, showcase Roastery
stores, Reserve stores that sell small-lot coffees, and new
Princi bakery locations.
John Culver, a 14-year Starbucks veteran, will become group
president for global retail, with responsibility for Starbucks
retail sales around the world. Culver had been group president
for Starbucks China and Asia-Pacific, channel development and
emerging brands.
