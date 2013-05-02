May 2 Starbucks Corp on Thursday
announced a raft of management changes, including a beefing up
of its team for the fast-growing China and Asia Pacific region,
where it plans to add about 600 new cafes this year.
The world's biggest coffee chain, which sees China
overtaking Canada as its second-largest market in 2014, promoted
John Culver to group president of its China and Asia Pacific
region, with Jeff Hansberry taking on Culver's former position
of president of Starbucks' China and Asia Pacific region.
Hansberry was previously in charge of channel development
for consumer packaged goods and emerging brands, responsibility
for which will switch to Culver.
Jinlong Wang will become chairman of Starbucks China and
senior vice president of business development.
Nearly 3,300 of Starbucks' roughly 18,100 global cafes were
in the China and Asia Pacific region when its fiscal year ended
on Sept. 30.
Elsewhere, the company promoted Cliff Burrows to group
president for the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa
as well as its newly acquired Teavana tea retail chain. Burrows
previously was president of the Americas region, which includes
all Starbucks operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico
and Latin America.
Long-time executive Michelle Gass will return to the United
States from Europe this summer to work directly with Chief
Executive Howard Schultz. Gass, who was instrumental in the
Seattle-based company's U.S. turnaround several years ago, had
been president for Starbucks Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
Kris Engskov will be promoted to the role of senior vice
president and president of Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
He was previously managing director of Starbucks' UK
business, which was caught up in a consumer backlash against
legal techniques used by companies to cut their tax bills after
Reuters revealed it had booked no profit and paid no tax in
Britain for three years, despite telling investors its British
arm was profitable.
Starbucks has since bowed to public pressure and is expected
to pay about 20 million pounds in British corporation tax over
the next two years.