Starbucks Corp said media reports that the company had canceled its shareholder meeting set for Wednesday were false.

"Media reports that 2016 Starbucks Annual Shareholders meeting has been cancelled are FALSE," Starbucks tweeted. "It's on, full coverage news.starbucks.com." (bit.ly/1Zsda6c)

The meeting will be held as scheduled at 1 p.m. ET in Seattle, the company said.

A notice on website sbuxshareholder.com had said the meeting had been rescheduled due to "exigent business needs". (bit.ly/1U8sBRE)

