BRIEF-Staples names Brett Wahlin as Chief Information Security Officer
* Staples Inc names Brett Wahlin chief information security officer
Feb 19 - Starbucks Corp. says to open 50 new shops in Mexico
- Investment total around 250 million pesos ($16.67 million) ($1 = 14.9990 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Adriana Barrera)
* Staples Inc names Brett Wahlin chief information security officer
NEW YORK, May 8 Shares in a real estate developer, a cable company and the Canadian creator of the Teletubbies show all rose on Monday after being promoted at an event in New York where hedge fund managers present a diverse range of investment ideas.