By Lisa Baertlein
| LOS ANGELES, Sept 8
LOS ANGELES, Sept 8 Mooo-ve over milk, Starbucks
Corp is testing coconut milk in stores in Los Angeles,
Cleveland and Oregon as alternatives to traditional dairy
products grow more popular.
A Starbucks spokeswoman declined to say how many stores were
offering coconut milk. She added that the coffee chain is not
testing almond milk, a popular nondairy option, at this time due
to the "critically important safety of our customers with nut
allergies."
Starbucks, which has nearly 11,800 cafes in the United
States, regularly tests new products. For example, it recently
ran a trial of gluten-free items.
In Los Angeles, Starbucks rival Peet's Coffee offers lattes
and other drinks made with almond milk. The Coffee Bean & Tea
Leaf since March has offered customers in all of its 179 U.S.
company owned stores the option of choosing almond-coconut milk.
Major coffee chains for years have offered soy milk as a
milk alternative. Starbucks began offering soy milk in 1997.
Overall sales of dairy milk products and nondairy
alternatives grew a scant 1.8 percent to $24.5 billion between
2011 and 2013, according to market research firm Mintel.
Within that grouping, the alternative milk category was the
fastest growing from 2011 to 2013, with sales rising 33 percent
to nearly $2 billion, according to Mintel data.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Richard
Chang)