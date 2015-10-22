UPDATE 1-CFM says Boeing has engines for 737 MAX that are cleared to fly
SEATTLE, May 11 Aircraft engine maker CFM International said on Thursday that Boeing Co has engines in stock for its grounded 737 MAX that are cleared to fly.
LOS ANGELES Oct 22 Starbucks Corp on Thursday said it was moving its U.S. payment processing from start-up Square Inc to Chase Commerce Solutions, a division of JPMorgan Chase & Co..
The move starts immediately and is expected to be fully complete by Spring 2016, Starbucks said.
The deal does not include mobile transactions, which will continue to be processed by First Data Corp, Starbucks said.
Starbucks 12,000-plus U.S. outlets record more than 47 million transactions per week.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Alan Crosby)
LONDON, May 11 Barclays Chief Executive Jes Staley, criticised for his attempts to unmask a whistleblower, took another knock on Thursday when the bank confirmed he had been deceived by emails purportedly from the lender's Chairman John McFarlane.