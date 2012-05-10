By Grant McCool
NEW YORK May 10 Starbucks baristas were out of
line sticking Industrial Workers of the World pins all over
their clothing in support of attempts to be part of a labor
union, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Thursday.
The court said a Starbucks Corp policy limiting
employees to displaying only one pro-union button or pin on
their work uniforms was not an unfair labor practice. One
employee at a Starbucks location in New York had tried to
display eight union pins on her clothing, according to court
papers.
The case, a dispute between the National Labor Relations
Board and the company, arose out of unionization efforts at
several Starbucks coffee shops in Manhattan between 2004 and
2007. None of Starbucks's 7,000 stores in the United States are
unionized.
Starbucks argued that a NLRB ruling allowing employees to
wear an unlimited number of buttons would convert them into
"personal message boards" for the union.
"We conclude that the Board has gone too far in invalidating
Starbucks's one button limitation," the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court
of Appeals said in its ruling. It said the company was entitled
"to avoid the distraction" that numerous union buttons would
create from messages on Starbucks-issued pins.
A spokeswoman for the NLRB declined to comment on the
ruling.
Starbucks' one-button policy was carried out following an
informal settlement with the NLRB in March 2006. The prohibited
pins were less than 1 inch in diameter and bore the initials
"IWW" for Industrial Workers of the World in white letters
against a red background.
Starbucks spokesman Zack Hutson said the decision was an
"affirmation of the progressive and positive workplace that we
strive to create" for baristas and shift supervisors.
The case is the National Labor Relations Board v Starbucks
Corp in the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals No. 10-3511