Jan 24 Starbucks Corp reported higher quarterly profit on Thursday, after customers in the United States, its top market, spent more than expected during the economically turbulent winter holiday season.

The world's biggest coffee chain reported net earnings of $432.2 million, or 57 cents per share, for the fiscal first quarter that ended Dec. 30. That was up from $382.1 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier.