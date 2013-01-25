* First-quarter earnings match Wall Street view
* Same-store sales for Americas top estimates
* More than 150,000 Verismo brewers sold in first quarter
* Shares up almost 2 percent
By Lisa Baertlein
Jan 24 Starbucks Corp reported
stronger-than-expected sales in the United States and Asia
despite economic uncertainty worldwide, offsetting unexpected
costs including the bill for cleaning up after Superstorm Sandy.
Shares in the world's biggest coffee chain rose 1.9 percent
in after-hours trade on Thursday, even though the company's
first-quarter profit matched but did not exceed Wall Street
estimates and it merely repeated its forecasts for the full
year. Starbucks often tops profit expectations and raises
forecasts.
Seattle-based Starbucks is frequented by affluent consumers
with extra money to spend on premium drinks like lattes and
mochas, but the chain's executives joined industry peers in
adopting a cautious stance for the new year, largely because of
concerns that this month's U.S. payroll tax increase could
depress consumer spending.
It's too early to tell whether the tax hike that is reducing
take-home pay will have an impact on the company's business,
Chief Financial Officer Troy Alstead told Reuters.
Starbucks' results landed a day after fellow restaurant
bellwether McDonald's Corp reported an unexpected rise
in December sales at established U.S. restaurants. But
McDonald's also warned that its January same-restaurant sales
would fall as it follows strong year-ago results and fights for
the business of budget-conscious diners.
"We don't know where the consumer is going to shake out this
year," Edward Jones analyst Jack Russo said.
U.S. AND ASIA STRONG
Starbucks reported net earnings of $432.2 million, or 57
cents per share, for the fiscal first quarter that ended Dec.
30, meeting the average analyst estimate compiled by Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S. That was up from $382.1 million, or 50 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Overall revenue jumped almost 11 percent to $3.80 billion
during the quarter, which is Starbucks' biggest for sales.
Global sales at stores open at least 13 months were up 6
percent - topping the 5.5 percent rise analysts polled by
Consensus Metrix had expected. Performance was helped by a 4
percent increase in traffic and a 2 percent increase in average
spending per visit.
Same-store sales rose 7 percent in the U.S.-dominated
Americas region - which contributes about 75 percent of overall
revenue at Starbucks - and topped analysts' estimate of 5.9
percent.
Sales at established shops were up 11 percent in the
China/Asia Pacific region and down 1 percent in Europe, the
Middle East and Africa. Results from Asia were better than
expected, while EMEA was a bit worse.
Executives said they were pleased with the performance of
the new Verismo single-cup coffee and espresso brewer. More than
150,000 Verismo brewers were sold in the first quarter, CFO
Alstead told Reuters.
Overall operating margin expanded 40 basis points to 16.6
percent, despite a contraction in the Americas due to expenses
related to Superstorm Sandy in the United States, litigation and
a large conference the company hosted.
Seattle-based Starbucks reiterated its forecasts for the
full year, including earnings per share of $2.06 to $2.15.
Shares in Starbucks rose 1.9 percent to $55.62 in extended
trading after closing at $54.57.