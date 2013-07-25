* 3rd qtr same-store sales up 9 pct in U.S.-dominated
Americas region
* Raises full-year profit forecast on 3rd qtr EPS beat
* Shares jump almost 6 percent in after-hours trade
(Adds details on debt offering; updates share move)
By Lisa Baertlein
July 25 Starbucks Corp on Thursday
posted a bigger than expected jump in quarterly profit after new
fruit "Refresher" energy drinks and seasonal Frappuccino iced
beverages helped drive more visits to shops in the United
States, its top market.
The world's biggest coffee chain also raised its full-year
profit forecast, sending shares soaring more than 6 percent in
after-hours trade.
Seattle-based Starbucks is a top destination for consumers
with ample cash to spend on $3 to $5 lattes and other premium
coffee drinks.
As a result, the company's rapidly expanding retail presence
has helped it withstand the economic weakness that is crimping
fast-food chains and other operators.
McDonald's Corp and Panera Bread Co were
among the chains hit by the summer swoon.
Starbucks net earnings for the fiscal third quarter that
ended on June 30 increased more than 25 percent to $417.8
million, or 55 cents per share, to beat analysts' average
forecast by 2 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Global sales at Starbucks cafes open at least 13 months
jumped 8 percent, versus the 5.8 percent average increase
analysts' expected, according to Consensus Metrix.
In the U.S.-dominated Americas region, which contributes
about three-quarters of the chain's revenue, same-store sales
were up 9 percent, far better than analysts' average estimate
for a 6.1 percent rise.
Chief Executive Howard Schultz said the company is
benefiting from efforts to increase sales by buying tea, juice
and bakery companies and linking its cafe business, grocery
product sales and loyalty card programs.
Same-store sales also increased 9 percent for China and the
Asia Pacific region and 2 percent for the Europe, Middle East
and Africa region, an area that has struggled to grow.
Based on results from the latest quarter, Starbucks boosted
its full-year forecast to $2.22 to $2.23 per share from a
previous range of $2.12 to $2.18 per share.
The company, which recently bought tea retailer Teavana,
juice maker Evolution Fresh and La Boulange Bakery and is
waiting for a arbitration ruling on its grocery coffee
distribution dispute with Kraft Foods Inc, said it
planned to issue additional long-term debt over the next
quarters to take advantage of favorable market conditions.
Executives would not comment on the Kraft arbitration or
plans for future acquisitions.
Shares in Starbucks, which has more than 19,000 cafes around
the world, shares were up 6.3 percent at $72.45 in extended
trading late on Thursday.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Matthew
Lewis and Ken Wills)