By Lisa Baertlein
Oct 30 Starbucks Corp conservatively
forecast 2014 profit below Wall Street's view, despite fourth
quarter profits that jumped 34 percent on strong traffic gains
and an increase in spending by its customers.
Shares in the world's biggest coffee chain, one of the
economy-defying growth companies such as burrito chain Chipotle
Mexican Grill and upscale grocer Whole Foods Market Inc
, fell 2.5 percent after hours to $78.80.
Expectations run exceedingly high for high-flying companies
like Starbucks, and any perceived stumble is often punished in
the form of a share selloff.
Starbucks on Wednesday repeated its forecast for fiscal 2014
earnings in the range of $2.55 to $2.65 per share. Analysts'
average estimate had called for a full-year profit of $2.67 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"We are more optimistic about our future than ever before
and at the same time we are realistic and practical in our
expectations and I would encourage you to be as well," Chief
Financial Officer Troy Alstead told analysts on a conference
call.
Given the company's "stunning" growth in recent quarters and
the inherent challenge associated with topping that performance,
"it would be unreasonable to plan for or to set expectations any
higher," Alstead said.
On Wednesday, the Seattle-based company reported that profit
increased to $481.1 million, or 63 cents per share, for the
fiscal fourth quarter ended Sept. 29, from $359 million, or 46
cents per share, a year earlier.
Starbucks' consolidated operating margin expanded 220 basis
points to 17.6 percent during the fourth quarter, with increases
from every operating unit.
Global sales at Starbucks cafes open at least 13 months were
up 7 percent during the latest quarter, driven by a 5 percent
increase in traffic.
That figure included a stronger-than-expected 8 percent rise
for the U.S.-dominated Americas region that contributes nearly
three-fourth of Starbucks revenue. Seasonal pumpkin spice
drinks, new pastries from La Boulange and cold-pressed drinks
from Evolution Fresh contributed to the rise in U.S. sales,
executives said.
Chief Executive Howard Schultz scolded analysts for pressing
the company to set ever-loftier targets for same-store sales
growth.
"It's not going to happen," he said. "The guidance we're
giving is the most responsible guidance we could possibly
provide you, especially when you consider the maturation of our
store base and the number of stores."