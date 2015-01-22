Jan 22 Starbucks Corp on Thursday
reported holiday quarter sales at established restaurants in its
Americas region were slightly stronger than analysts' estimate
as traffic ticked up.
Sales at Starbucks cafes open at least 13 months were up 5
percent for the U.S.-dominated Americas region in the fiscal
first quarter that ended Dec. 28. That included a 2 percent rise
in traffic, an acceleration from the 1 percent gain in the prior
quarter.
Analysts, on average, had expected Americas same-store sales
to rise 4.8 percent, according to Consensus Metrix.
Traffic to Starbucks' Americas-region cafes had cooled fore
five straight quarters, causing some investors to worry that the
company's increased focus on food has slowed service. Starbucks
executives, on the other hand, have said that holiday traffic to
traditional retail centers was weak due to the growing
popularity of online shopping.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles, editing by G
Crosse)