LOS ANGELES Jan 26 Starbucks Corp reported a smaller-than-expected rise in quarterly sales at established restaurants in its U.S.-dominated Americas region amid a persistent restaurant slump.

Sales in the Americas region were up 3 percent for the fiscal first quarter that ended Jan. 1, less than analysts' average estimate of a 3.9 percent rise, according to research firm Consensus Metrix. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles)