April 24 Starbucks Corp on Thursday reported that sales at established stores in its U.S.-dominated Americas region slightly increased from last quarter.

Global sales at Starbucks cafes open at least 13 months were up 6 percent for the second quarter, versus analysts' average estimate for a 5.4 percent gain, according to Consensus Metrix.

That figure included a 6 percent increase for the Americas region that contributes the majority of Starbucks revenue. Analysts also expected a 5.4 percent rise from the Americas.

Starbucks' Americas region sales were up 5 percent in the first quarter. Last fiscal year, Americas region sales were up 8 percent in the fourth quarter and up 9 percent in the third quarter. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)