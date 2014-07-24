UPDATE 1-U.S. judge approves VW dealers $1.2 bln settlement
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 Volkswagen AG's dealers will receive an average of $1.85 million in a $1.2 billion settlement approved by a U.S. judge on Monday over its diesel emissions scandal.
July 24 Starbucks Corp on Thursday said quarterly sales at established stores in its U.S.-dominated Americas region grew 6 percent.
That figure includes a 7 percent increase in the United States.
Global sales at Starbucks cafes open at least 13 months also were up 6 percent for the fiscal third quarter.
Analysts, on average, expected same-store sales to rise 5.1 percent globally and for the Americas region, according to Consensus Metrix.
Starbucks' Americas region sales also rose 6 percent in the fiscal second quarter.
The Americas region contributes the majority of Starbucks revenue. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 The U.S. Senate confirmed Representative Mike Pompeo as President Donald Trump's CIA director on Monday, after a delay tied to some lawmakers' worries he might expand surveillance or allow the use of certain interrogation techniques widely considered torture.
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 A powerful storm system plowed up the U.S. Eastern seaboard with torrential showers and high winds on Monday, hindering airline and rail travel, after killing at least 21 people in the South, many in mobile homes demolished by tornadoes.