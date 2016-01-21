Jan 21 Starbucks Corp reported
better-than-expected sales growth at established cafes in the
holiday quarter, helped by strength in its Americas division,
its largest.
The world's biggest coffee chain said global sales at cafes
open at least 13 months rose 8 percent in the first quarter
ended Dec. 27, better than the 7.30 percent rise expected by
analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix.
Total net revenue rose 11.9 to $5.37 billion, the company
said on Thursday.
Net income attributable to the company fell to $687.6
million, or 46 cents per share, from $983.1 million, or 65 cents
per share.
