Ford to cut 10 pct of its salaried workforce in North America, Asia
May 17 Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday that it plans to cut 10 percent of its salaried workforce in North America and Asia.
May 26 Starbucks Corp, the world's biggest coffee company, said on Thursday it would open a coffee roastery in Shanghai, China in 2017, its first outside the United States.
The company currently operates only one such roastery in Seattle, which it opened in 2014. It has signed leases to open one more in New York.
Starbucks has been investing heavily in China, the company's largest market outside the United States, despite signs of slowing growth.
The company said in April that business in China remained strong even as its economy cools.
Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru
LONDON, May 17 Furniture retailer IKEA Group said it would create more than 1,300 new jobs in Britain, a major investment in the UK as the country prepares to exit the European Union amid signs that the market for home improvement is showing resilience.