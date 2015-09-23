JOHANNESBURG, Sept 23 Starbucks' local
partner sees potential for more than 200 of the U.S. chain's
coffee shops in South Africa within five years, it said on
Wednesday, as it prepares to open the country's first Starbucks'
outlet next year.
Starbucks signed an agreement with Taste Holdings
in July that licensed the South African restaurant operator to
develop and run Starbucks-branded coffee shops in Africa's most
advanced economy.
The first store is expected in Gauteng province, the region
that includes Johannesburg, within the first half of 2016, Taste
said in a statement.
"Market analysis has identified a conservative market
opportunity of more than 150 outlets in South Africa today. We
foresee this growing to more than 200 in five years," Taste
said.
Taste, which also operates Domino's Pizza outlets in
South Africa, said it would start with at least 12 outlets in
the next year before expanding further.
Global restaurant brands are increasingly investing in
Africa to join established international players such as
McDonald's Corp in tapping a growing middle class.
Starbucks' entry into South Africa will pit it against
established brands such as unlisted Cape Town-based Vida e
Caffè, a local firm with more than 60 outlets.
($1 = 13.6725 rand)
