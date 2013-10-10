By Atossa Araxia Abrahamian
| NEW YORK, October 10
NEW YORK, October 10 Starbucks Corp
plans to circulate petitions to customers across the United
States urging lawmakers to reopen the partially closed
government and avoid a looming default, the coffee chain's CEO
Howard Schultz said on Thursday.
Schultz said he was acting because of a "sad and striking
realization that the American people have no platform with which
to voice their frustration and outrage" over the shutdown, which
began last week after Democrats rejected Republican efforts to
undercut the Affordable Care Act.
The "voluntary, non-partisan" petition asks Congress and the
White House to reopen the government, pay U.S. debts on time,
and pass a long-term bipartisan budget deal by the end of the
year.
Copies will be available in Starbucks stores, online, and in
tear-out ads due to run on Friday in the New York Times, the
Wall Street Journal, USA Today and the Washington Post. From
this Friday through the weekend, people can take a signed
petition to a Starbucks store or sign it in a store. They can
also sign the petition online.
Schultz also sent letters on Thursday morning to business
leaders, encouraging them to sign onto his initiative. He said
that he had spoken with leaders of half of the 30 companies
listed in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and "every CEO I
spoke to shared my concern and my outrage about the situation in
Washington."
Schultz would not specify which companies he had contacted.
In addition, Schultz said he had talked to the White House,
to Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) and to Congressman Paul Ryan
(R-WI), the chairpersons of the Senate and House Budget
committees in charge of negotiations over the federal debt
limit.
"It was apparent to me that we are on a collision course
with time. That is why we made the decision to proceed" Schultz
said, of those discussions.
Schultz, one of the most prominent CEOs in the United
States, said he was acting primarily as an American citizen, not
an executive whose company's profits rely heavily on consumer
confidence and spending.
"I'm not doing this because of the business angle," Schultz
said.
Still, in times of extreme political dysfunction, "the
responsibility of a company of any kind is changing because we
have to provide for employees, help the communities we serve,
and obviously, the government is not providing the leadership it
once did."
"In this case we're leveraging the sense of community among
our customers and providing a vehicle for their voices to be
heard," Schultz added.
The White House has a similar online petition platform
called We the People. Launched by the Obama administration in
2011, it guarantees responses to petitions that accrued 100,000
signatures within 30 days.
That site is currently offline, a casualty of the
far-reaching shutdown that has closed down national parks,
forced federal employees into furloughs, and halted the issuance
of benefits to the poor.
HISTORY OF INVOLVEMENT
Schultz, a registered Democrat, is not the only business
leader speaking out against the shutdown. Around 250 business
groups sent a letter to lawmakers on Monday pleading with them
to fund the government and raise the debt limit while cutting
entitlement spending.
Big business, which often sides with the Republican party,
has found itself marginalized by conservative groups opposed to
compromise in the country's current fiscal crisis. Companies
fear that a prolonged shutdown and subsequent default would have
a catastrophic effect on the U.S. economy.
Schultz is typically more outspoken on political issues than
his fellow executives. During the battle over raising the debt
ceiling in August 2011, Schultz called for Americans to stop
making political contributions until lawmakers struck a
bipartisan deal on the country's debt, revenue and spending.
He has not made a contribution since and says this is
unlikely to change in the future.
After a series of mass shootings across the country, Schultz
wrote an open letter to Starbucks customers in September, asking
them to voluntarily stop bringing their firearms into its
stores.
Schultz says Starbucks shareholders have not complained
about his sometimes polarizing outspokenness because the company
has shown it is a "a performance-driven company through the lens
of humanity."