By Atossa Araxia Abrahamian
NEW YORK Oct 10 Starbucks Corp plans
to circulate petitions to customers across the United States
urging lawmakers to reopen the partially closed government and
avoid a looming default, the coffee chain's CEO Howard Schultz
said on Thursday.
Schultz said he was acting because of a "sad and striking
realization that the American people have no platform with which
to voice their frustration and outrage" over the shutdown, which
began last week after Democrats rejected Republican efforts to
undercut the Affordable Care Act.
The "voluntary, non-partisan" petition asks Congress and the
White House to reopen the government, pay U.S. debts on time,
and pass a long-term bipartisan budget deal by the year-end.
Copies will be available in Starbucks stores, online, and in
tear-out ads due to run on Friday in the New York Times, the
Wall Street Journal, USA Today and the Washington Post. From
this Friday through the weekend, people can take a signed
petition to a Starbucks store or sign it in a store. They can
also sign the petition online.
Schultz also sent letters on Thursday to business leaders,
encouraging them to sign on to his initiative. He said he had
spoken with leaders of half of the 30 companies listed in the
Dow Jones Industrial Average and "every CEO I spoke to shared my
concern and my outrage about the situation in Washington."
Schultz, one of the most prominent CEOs in the United States
and a registered Democrat, would not specify which companies he
had contacted.
He said he had also talked to the White House and to
Democratic Senator Patty Murray and Republican Congressman Paul
Ryan, the chairs of the Senate and House Budget committees in
charge of negotiations over the federal debt limit.
"It was apparent to me that we are on a collision course
with time. That is why we made the decision to proceed" Schultz
said of those discussions.
Schultz said he was acting primarily as an American citizen,
not an executive whose company's profits rely heavily on
consumer confidence and spending.
"I'm not doing this because of the business angle," he said.
Still, in times of extreme political dysfunction, "the
responsibility of a company of any kind is changing because we
have to provide for employees, help the communities we serve,
and obviously, the government is not providing the leadership it
once did."
The White House has a similar online petition platform
called We the People. Launched by the Obama administration in
2011, it guarantees responses to petitions that accrue 100,000
signatures within 30 days.
That site is currently offline, a casualty of the
far-reaching shutdown that has closed national parks, forced
federal employees into furloughs, and halted benefits to the
poor.
HISTORY OF INVOLVEMENT
Schultz is not the only business leader speaking out against
the shutdown. Around 250 business groups sent a letter to
lawmakers on Monday pleading with them to fund the government
and raise the debt limit while cutting entitlement
spending.
Big business, which often sides with the Republican party,
has found itself marginalized by conservative groups opposed to
compromise in the country's current fiscal crisis. Companies
fear that a prolonged shutdown and subsequent default would have
a catastrophic effect on the U.S. economy.
Schultz is typically more outspoken on political issues than
his fellow executives. During the battle over raising the debt
ceiling in August 2011, Schultz called for Americans to stop
making political contributions until lawmakers struck a
bipartisan deal on the country's debt, revenue and spending.
He has not made a contribution since and says this is
unlikely to change in the future.
In a separate move this week aimed at setting an example to
lawmakers, Schultz told employees the firm would give customers
a free tall coffee if they buy a drink for a fellow patron.
"Please join me in helping our customers come together to
support and connect with one another, even as we wait for our
elected officials to do the same for our country," he said in a
message on Tuesday.
After a series of mass shootings across the United States,
Schultz wrote an open letter to customers in September, asking
them to voluntarily stop bringing guns into Starbucks.
Schultz says shareholders have not complained about his
sometimes polarizing outspokenness as the firm has shown it is a
"a performance-driven company through the lens of humanity."