April 23 Shares in SodaStream International Ltd
rose as much as 17 percent on Wednesday after the
Israeli business newspaper Globes said Starbucks Corp
was in advanced talks to buy 10 percent of the home soft drink
maker, citing sources.
Representatives for both SodaStream and Starbucks declined
to comment.
In February, Coca Cola Co took a $1.3 billion stake
in Keurig Green Mountain Inc, maker of the popular
Keurig one-cup coffee brewer, with plans to jointly launch a
home soda maker machine, prompting speculation SodaStream would
pursue its own partnership with a company.
Last week, Israeli financial news daily Calcalist reported
that SodaStream was in early talks to sell 16 percent of the
company to a potential investor, including PepsiCo Inc,
Dr Pepper Snapple Group or Starbucks.
SodaStream shares were up 13 percent at $45.68 in midday
trading, while Starbucks shares fell 0.7 percent to $70.64.
(Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York and Lisa Baertlein in Los
Angeles; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)