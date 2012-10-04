* Square expands Starbucks' mobile payment options
* Company expects to add digital tipping next summer
By Lisa Baertlein
Oct 4Smartphone-wielding Starbucks customers in
the United States will get a new way to pay in early November
when the world's biggest coffee chain begins accepting Square
Wallet mobile payments at its roughly 7,000 company-operated
U.S. stores.
Starbucks, which has embraced new technology
ranging from social media to mobile payments, on Thursday said
it also plans to add digital tipping next summer - something
sure to thrill its baristas.
Details of the roll-out follow two months after the
announcement of the high-profile partnership between Starbucks
and Square, a hot start-up led by Twitter Inc co-founder Jack
Dorsey. The deal is expected to help boost the nascent mobile
payments industry because Square will process all of Starbucks'
credit and debit card payments.
Starting next month, Square users will show Starbucks
cashiers a bar code on their phones. That code will be scanned
for payment.
That process eventually will change to one where Square's
global positioning system, or GPS, technology detects the
customer's phone in the store. The customer then will "pay" by
giving his or her name to the cashier, who will verify it with a
name and photo displayed on the register's screen.
Starbucks debuted its own payment apps for mobile phones in
January 2011. Since then, its customers have conducted 70
million mobile transactions, Cliff Burrows, president of
Starbucks' Americas region, told Reuters.
"Many of our customers are early adopters," Burrows said
when asked what has driven the company to invest in mobile
payments.
Users of Square and Starbucks' own mobile payment app in the
summer of 2013 will get the option to add a tip to their check,
Burrows said.
Starbucks Chief Executive Howard Schultz, who joined
Square's board after the coffee chain invested $25 million in
the San Francisco-based company, in August said the agreement
with Square would lower the coffee chain's payment processing
fees, but he declined to elaborate.
Debit and credit card swipe fees can amount to significant
costs for merchants, especially those that make a lot of small
sales. Square will handle Starbucks' debit and credit card
transactions, which have a fee attached to each sale.
Starbucks' own payment application allows customers to load
money into an account with a credit or debit card and then work
off that balance as purchases are made. Starbucks only pays
payment processing fees when the money is loaded into the
account.
Starbucks rang up more than $8 billion in U.S. sales in
fiscal 2011.
Globally, transactions paid for with mobile technology
are forecast to increase nearly fourfold to more than $1.3
trillion annually by 2017, according to a recent report from
Juniper Research.
Well-known restaurant chains like Starbucks, Dunkin' Donuts
and McDonald's are helping to drive that increase.
Dunkin' Donuts in August released its own mobile app with a
payment feature that is similar to Starbucks'.
Nigel Travis, chief executive of Dunkin' Brands,
said the doughnut and coffee chain's payment app would save
franchisees "a considerable amount of processing fees" because
it also reduces the number of credit card transactions.
Elsewhere, fast-food giant McDonald's Corp is
testing mobile payments with provider PayPal at 30 of
its restaurants in France.
Earlier this year, McDonald's ran demonstrations of a
broader PayPal mobile payments service at its franchisee
conference in Orlando, Florida.
Competition in the mobile payments arena is fierce. Square
competes with a bevy of other start-ups as well as Google Inc
, Microsoft Corp, PayPal and Intuit Inc
.