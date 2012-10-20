LONDON Oct 20 Starbucks's reputation among
consumers in Britain has been hit by wave of criticism of its
tax affairs from politicians and the media, pollster YouGov
said.
A Reuters report showed the coffee chain paid no tax on 1.2
billion pounds of sales in recent years by telling the taxman it
was making no profit, even as it told investors the unit was
"profitable".
YouGov said its BrandIndex survey of 2,000 people showed a
drop in the its reputation score to -26 from +3.
Starbucks's Buzz score - whether people have heard anything
positive or negative about the brand in the media or through
word of mouth - is now -9 compared to zero before the Reuters
report was published.
"The story exposing Starbucks's tax arrangements has
definitely dealt a blow to its brand. We have been monitoring it
closely, and each day since the story broke we've seen public
perception of Starbucks become more and more negative," said
Sarah Murphy, YouGov's director of BrandIndex.
Starbucks Chief Executive Howard Schultz defended the
company's tax affairs on Friday, saying it paid no UK tax
because it made no profit in Britain, even after 14 years of
operations.
Two British parliamentary committees are due to quiz tax
officials about Starbucks, and lawmakers have said it undermined
public trust in the tax system.
A spokeswoman for UK Uncut, a protest group critical of
government austerity measures and tax avoidance, said it had
Starbucks "in our sights".
The group has previously protested at stores of mobile phone
group Vodafone over its tax affairs. It says it is committed to
acting with integrity and transparency in all tax matters.
UK Uncut said it would be participating in a rally on
Saturday in which tens of thousands are expected to march
through London in what is likely to be the largest demonstration
in Britain this year against government austerity measures.
The spokeswoman declined to say if any specific action
against Starbucks was planned.
The Seattle-based group, with a market capitalisation of
$40 billion, is the second-largest restaurant or cafe chain
globally after McDonald's.