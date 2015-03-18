BRIEF-Big Wind Capital announces management change
* Big Wind Capital Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
SEATTLE, March 18 Starbucks Corp said on Wednesday it signed an agreement with Tingyi Holding Corp for the Chinese food and drink maker to produce and expand the distribution of Starbucks ready-to-drink products in mainland China.
The deal was announced at Starbucks' annual shareholder meeting in Seattle. (Reporting by Bill Rigby)
* First Citizens Bank purchases certain assets, assumes certain liabilities of Guaranty Bank of Milwaukee, Wis.