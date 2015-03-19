* Deal to help expand ready-to-drink market
* Coffee chain lags behind in potential $6 bln market
* Move could lower costs, spread footprint - analysts
By Adam Jourdan and Bill Rigby
SHANGHAI/SEATTLE, March 19 Starbucks Corp
will partner Taiwanese drinks maker Tingyi Holding Corp
to produce and sell ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages in
China, becoming the latest global firm to latch on to a local
peer to expand in the tricky market.
Starbucks will have Tingyi manufacture the drinks for China
and help extend its distribution on the mainland, the U.S.
coffee giant's fastest-growing overseas market, the pair said in
a joint statement on Thursday.
Starbucks announced its deal with the No. 2 soft drink
seller in China at its annual shareholder meeting earlier in
Seattle.
Multinationals in China often turn to local partners as the
easiest way to target the country's huge consumer market, where
bureaucracy, developing infrastructure, fragmented distribution
and occasionally murky business practices can make it
challenging for foreign firms to navigate alone.
"China is a tough market to crack logistically. It's hard to
get beyond a few cities without a distribution network you've
built up yourself, which takes a lot of investment," said James
Roy, associate principal at China Market Research Group.
"The best way is to partner with somebody that has a network
ready to go."
Starbucks' China and Asia-Pacific president John Culver said
the tie-up would "unlock" the ready-to-drink coffee and energy
beverage market in China, which the firms said was worth $6
billion and set to grow by 20 percent over the next three years.
"Tingyi will leverage its strength in production and
distribution to increase the market share of Starbucks' RTD
products in the Chinese market," said Tingyi CEO James Wei.
Analysts said the tie-up would help lower the cost of
Starbucks' RTD coffee products and boost the company's footprint
in smaller cities, potentially giving it access to an army of
new consumers.
Starbucks currently lags far behind RTD coffee market leader
Nestle SA, according to 2014 data from researcher
Euromonitor.
U.S. drinks maker The Coca-Cola Co, French dairy firm
Danone SA and British grocer Tesco PLC all
have tied-up with local partners to boost China sales. PepsiCo
Inc already works closely with Tingyi in China.
A number of firms have struggled alone. Tesco eventually
partnered China Resources Enterprise Ltd in 2013 to
turn around its loss making business, and U.S. retailer Best Buy
Co Inc sold its struggling China unit last year.
Starbucks said it has more than 1,500 stores in nearly 90
cities in China and over 25,000 employees. The majority of
stores are company-operated, unlike elsewhere in Asia-Pacific
where licensed stores dominate.
(Reporting by Adam Jourdan in SHANGHAI and Bill Rigby in
SEATTLE; Editing by Christopher Cushing)