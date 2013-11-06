By Lisa Baertlein
Nov 6 Starbucks Corp is looking for
thousands of good men - and women.
The world's biggest coffee chain said on Wednesday it would
commit to hiring at least 10,000 veterans and spouses of active
military in five years.
It also said five new and existing U.S. Starbucks cafes on
or near military bases will share a portion of each sale with
non-profit organizations that help veterans re-enter the
workforce.
Many U.S. companies have committed to hiring thousands of
military veterans who served in Iraq and Afghanistan. Companies
can find workers of different skill levels among veterans and
can also claim tax credits of up to $9,600 until year-end for
each hire as part of a work opportunity program.
On the same day as Starbucks, U.S. telecom giant AT&T Inc
said it doubled its hiring goal for veterans to 10,000
from 5,000 for the next five years as part of a commitment to
equal opportunity employment.
Seattle-based Starbucks said it will have specialized
recruiters to match the unique skills of veterans and their
spouses with company jobs.
"This demographic represents one of the most underutilized
talent pools in our country," said former U.S. Defense Secretary
Robert Gates, now a Starbucks director.
Announced ahead of the U.S. Veterans Day holiday on Nov. 11,
Starbucks' new effort aims to expand and strengthen its existing
mentoring program through the Armed Forces Network.
"This is not only about hiring baristas," Chief Executive
Howard Schultz told Reuters.
Starbucks is seeking individuals with experience in
everything from leading teams to building and managing complex,
global supply chains, Schultz said.
As the company expands globally and gets coffee and tea from
around the globe, veterans offer international experience and
foreign language skills, Gates added.
"They bring an understanding of other cultures and they're
accustomed to working with diverse and international partners,"
Gates said.
Starbucks employs roughly 134,000 people in the United
States, including "thousands" of veterans and their spouses. It
did not offer a more precise breakdown.
The five revenue-sharing stores near bases will donate 10
cents from every transaction, with a minimum annual gift of
$100,000. The first two will be in San Antonio, Texas, and
Lakewood, Washington. Donations from the stores will benefit
Goodwill Industries International Inc programs Operation Good
Jobs, in San Antonio, and Vested in Vets, in Lakewood.