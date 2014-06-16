June 16 Starbucks Corp said it plans to
partly pay for an online bachelor's degree program for its
employees in the United States, hoping to retain its workforce
and save on hiring and training costs.
The world's largest coffee chain is teaming up with Arizona
State University to subsidize education for its U.S. employees
who work an average of 20 hours a week.
As of September 2013, Starbucks had 137,000 employees, about
three-fourths of its global workforce, in the United States.
Employees enrolling in the program, called the Starbucks
College Achievement Plan, can choose among 40 subjects ranging
from retail management to electrical engineering and will be
under no obligation to remain with the company after graduation.
Employees admitted to the university as a junior or senior
will earn full tuition reimbursement for each semester of
full-time course work, while freshmen and sophomores will be
eligible for a partial tuition scholarship, the company said in
a statement on Sunday.
Starbucks declined to estimate how much it expects to spend
on the program. "We will know more of what the investment will
be once partners (employees) sign up over the next year,"
Starbucks spokeswoman Laurel Harper said in an email.
Starbucks' investment in its employees' education comes as
it grapples with higher dairy costs. The company has locked in
coffee prices for the rest of this fiscal year.
Harper declined to comment on employee retention rate in the
company, citing competitive reasons, but said Starbucks has
achieved retention rates "well above the industry average."
(Reporting by Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore and Lisa Baertlein in
Los Angeles; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)