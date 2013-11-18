Nov 18 Star Bulk Carriers Corp : * Announces the acquisition of two modern ultramax vessels * Says deal for $58.1 million * Says entered into definitive agreements to acquire two modern ultramax bulk

carriers from unaffiliated third party * Says upon completion of the acquisition, co will own 15 dry bulk vessels * Company also has a 9 vessels under order in Japan and China with expected

deliveries in 2015 and early 2016 * Says plans to finance this acquisition in part through cash on hand and in

part through commercial bank debt financing * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage