Nov 18 Star Bulk Carriers Corp :
* Announces the acquisition of two modern ultramax vessels
* Says deal for $58.1 million
* Says entered into definitive agreements to acquire two modern
ultramax bulk
carriers from unaffiliated third party
* Says upon completion of the acquisition, co will own 15 dry
bulk vessels
* Company also has a 9 vessels under order in Japan and China
with expected
deliveries in 2015 and early 2016
* Says plans to finance this acquisition in part through cash
on hand and in
part through commercial bank debt financing
