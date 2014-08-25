BRIEF-Atlassian Corp reports Q3 loss per share $0.08
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $156.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Aug 25 StarDSL AG : * Says founded distribution company (StarDSL distribution sp. z oo) in Poland * Says in addition, German subsidiary StarDSL Germany Gmbh was renamed to Yato
Gmbh * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $156.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* MDC Partners Inc. reports results for the three months ended March 31, 2017