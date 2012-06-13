KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 Malaysia's Starhill Real Estate Investment Trust will buy three hotels from the Marriott chain in Australia for A$415 million ($410.81 million), the firm said on Wednesday.

Starhill REIT said in a statement it will acquire the property and assets of Sydney Harbour Marriott Hotel, Brisbane Marriott Hotel and Melbourne Marriott Hotel.

Starhill said it signed the agreement to buy the three hotels from Commonwealth Managed Investments Limited, 30 Pitt Street Pty Limited, 515 Queen Street Pty Limited and Lonex Pty Limited.

"The acquisition of this new portfolio of hospitality assets will, upon completion, enlarge the Trust's portfolio to approximately 3 billion ringgit ($943.10 million)from 1.58 billion ringgi currently," the firm said.

"More than half of Starhill REIT's propertyvalue will be constituted by its hotel assets in Australia and Japan, making this the largest portfolio of overseas property investments of any Malaysian REIT," it added. ($1 = 3.1810 Malaysian ringgit) ($1 = 1.0102 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage)