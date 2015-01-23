Jan 23 Starlake Bioscience Co Inc Zhaoqing Guangdong

* Says expects 2014 to swing to red with net loss of about 360 million yuan ($57.82 million) versus net profit of 20.2 million yuan year ago

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1uBaAjK

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2258 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)