BANGKOK Feb 17 Star Petroleum Refining
Co, a joint venture of Chevron Corp and Thailand's PTT
Pcl, is expected to launch an initial public offering
on the Thai bourse in the second quarter of 2012, a senior
Energy Minister official said on Friday.
The delay was because PTT and Chevron took longer than
expected to agree on financial advisers for the IPO, Norkun
Sittipong, permanent secretary at the Energy Ministry, told
reporters.
"PTT and Chevron have just reached an agreement and we aim
to do it in the second quarter," he said.
Star Petroleum, 64 percent owned by Chevron and 36 percent
by state-owned PTT, operates a 160,000 barrel per day refinery
in eastern Rayong province.