Jan 26 Star Scientific Inc, a
maker of smokeless and dissolvable tobacco products, said a
federal court referred its patent infringement case with a unit
of Reynolds American Inc to a magistrate judge for
possible settlement.
The news sent Star Scientific's shares up as much as 39
percent in afternoon trade on the Nasdaq.
The lawsuit concerns two of Star Scientific's patents on
tobacco-leaf curing methods that claim to prevent the formation
of cancer-causing chemicals during the process.
"We are pleased that after ten years of hard-fought
litigation -- where both sides seldom agreed on issues -- the
Court's decision to refer the litigation to a Magistrate Judge
for settlement purposes was agreed to by the parties," Star
Scientific Chairman Paul Perito said in a statement.
A Star Scientific spokeswoman told Reuters that this did not
mean the companies were close to a settlement. However, both
parties would explore whether there is a basis for discussion
and resolution of the dispute, she said.
Last August, Star Scientific shares lost half their value
after the company was denied a new trial against R.J. Reynolds,
a unit of Reynolds American.
Shares of Star Scientific were up 29 percent at $2.81 on
Thursday on the Nasdaq, while those of Reynolds American -- the
second-largest U.S. tobacco company -- were trading down
marginally at $40.02.