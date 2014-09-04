SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 4 DataStax, which helps
companies deal with the vast troves of data scattered around the
Internet, said it had raised $106 million, further enabling it
take on incumbents such as Oracle Corp and Microsoft
Corp.
DataStax uses a technology known as Apache Cassandra, one of
a new breed of so-called NoSQL databases that offer more
flexibility than traditional databases. Traditional incumbents
include Oracle's MySQL, Microsoft's SQL Server and IBM's DB2.
"Cassandra, from the day it was created, was built to
withstand unbelievable amounts of failure in the underlying
system and still be available," said Billy Bosworth, DataStax's
chief executive officer. In the event of floods or earthquakes,
for example, data is still available due to replication at other
data centers.
Spending around NoSQL technology, including on software
development, license fees, and hardware, should reach $3.4
billion by 2020, according to consultancy Market Research Media
Ltd, up from less than $1 billion last year.
DataStax competitors include MongoDB, which has raised $231
million from venture firms such as Union Square and Sequoia
Capital, and Couchbase, which has raised $100 milion from firms
such as Accel, Ignition Partners and Mayfield.
The latest round, led by new investor Kleiner Perkins
Caufield & Byers, brings DataStax's total funding to $190
million. Additional new investors include ClearBridge, Cross
Creek, Wasatch, PremjiInvest and Comcast Ventures.
All existing investors, including Lightspeed Venture
Partners and Scale Venture Partners, participated in the funding
round. The money will all go directly to the company rather than
buying shares from early employees and other early investors.
(Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)