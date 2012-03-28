* Y Combinator brings out the gravy train
* Record turnout underscores investor mania
By Gerry Shih
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 28 The most popular
show in Silicon Valley moved to the big stage this week, and the
money followed.
A record 450 investors, entrepreneurs and reporters squeezed
into a packed hall in the Computer History Museum in Mountain
View to hear pitches from 66 teams: the latest class of the Y
Combinator incubator program, deemed one of the most selective
and closely watched startup boot camps in the world.
Y Combinator's "Demo Days" have grown into fixtures on the
Silicon Valley calendar, a geek version of the Kentucky Derby,
where tech investors come to see and be seen -- and to place
bets on the perceived studs of the startup scene.
Founder Paul Graham has built a track record of molding his
young charges into success stories like Dropbox, a digital
file-storage company that has been valued at $4 billion, and
AirBnB, a home-rental service worth $1 billion.
For the first time, he condensed the event into a single day
and moved the presentations out of Y Combinator's cramped
Mountain View offices and into the museum.
The expansive new setting and record turnout underscored how
Silicon Valley is in the throes of an investment frenzy.
Startups were flooded by funding offers, ratcheting up pressure
on investors to snatch a slice of a company, any company, that
could turn out to be the next Facebook.
"We're in that angel-investing hype cycle," said Daniel Ahn,
managing director of Voyager Capital. "For a lot of the angels,
this is the one period where you have a shot to get in on some
of these deals."
The museum was a hive of deal-making on Tuesday.
Fresh-faced founders rattled off pitches to huddled angel
investors while partners at the toniest Sand Hill Road firms,
like Draper Fisher Jurvetson and Kleiner Perkins Caufield and
Byers, stalked the conference rooms.
Onstage, startups like Exec, a job outsourcing service;
Sonalight, a voice-recognition texting app, and iCracked, an
iPhone repair company, drew applause.
SPIT AND POLISH
Long-time attendees said the pitches appeared more polished.
Entrepreneurs presented slick charts illustrating explosive,
"hockey stick" user growth, and many compared their companies to
alumni that had hit the big time, like Dropbox or AirBnB.
In recent years, prominent angel investors like Dave McClure
of 500 Startups and Thomas Korte of Angelpad have fired up their
own incubators. But Y Combinator's ultra-low acceptance rate
makes elite universities seem indiscriminate by comparison.
"Stanford is still 8 percent, Y.C. is what, 2.5 percent?"
Min Ming Lo, a Y Combinator entrepreneur who recently completed
a masters at Stanford University, said as he walked through the
museum on Tuesday, handing out business cards before his team's
presentation. "You have the best connections. You have the best
advisers, the best possible program."
At Tuesday's outset, Graham encouraged investors to log into
a software program to schedule side meetings with startups in
real time, lest they miss out on the hottest deals.
"Some of those hotter rounds are going to fill up today,"
Graham warned the packed hall. "I would suggest if there's one
you like, there's all the likelihood you want to click on that
button and arrange to meet with them today."
Some investors at larger firms privately grumbled about the
competitive atmosphere, but others denied they were under any
pressure at all.
"It's a long-term relationship," said Andrew Parker from
Spark, a Boston-based venture capital firm that has invested in
companies like Twitter. "We could never make a decision in a
day. The companies that are going to be hot today are not
necessarily going to be hot in five, 10 years."
Parker, who flew out from Boston, said he felt as if there
were more venture capitalists based on the East Coast milling
around the hall than locally based investors.
"It's our chance to meet some of this amazing talent," he
said. "We're just looking to get to know bright founders here."
Bulent Tekmen, a Turkish entrepreneur who began his foray
into angel investing three years ago, learned first-hand the
need to be quick on your feet.
While guests noshed on pasta and curry chicken during the
lunch break, Tekmen hovered anxiously near a gaggle of angels,
awaiting his turn to woo the two co-founders of a hot cloud
simulation startup.
But as soon as he turned to speak to a reporter, an investor
from an established venture capital firm swooped in and
confidently struck up a conversation with the pair.
"This is harsh," Tekmen said, laughing. "It's like there are
lots of sharks and you have to be more edgy than them to invest.
If you don't, the big names will catch your investment
opportunity, your prey."