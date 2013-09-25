(Adds comment from SEC, paragraph 9)
By Sarah McBride
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 25 Entrepreneur Nicole
O'Rourke has a novel idea for raising cash that would have been
illegal until this week: smacking a "fund me" sticker on every
bottle or can of hair products from her start-up business, Rock
Your Hair.
O'Rourke is among the first to take advantage of the lifting
of a years-long ban, mandated by the 1933 Securities Act, on
using advertising to find investors in private companies.
Intended originally to prevent opportunists from targeting the
gullible, it has long been considered a bedrock protection
against scams. Lifting it, with some protections, should help
startups and thus boost the overall economy, proponents say.
Scores of websites have sprung up to connect budding
financiers with struggling entrepreneurs who are eager to tap
new sources of cash and close funding rounds far more speedily
than under the traditional venture model. There are now dozens
of sites with all sorts of business models, ranging from
charging companies to create listings to taking a cut of an
investor's eventual profits.
While many have been around for months, in some cases years,
they could not highlight details about the deals on their sites
until Monday. Before then, potential investors had to be
registered on the site as accredited investors -- those with net
worth, not including their homes, of $1 million or more-- to
learn about the start-ups seeking funding.
"Public Fundraising. It's here. Tell the world you're
raising money," trumpets the AngelList web site. On Monday, it
took the wraps off a new type of investment vehicle, a
syndicate, where one angel investor - typically an affluent
person who provides capital for a startup - leads a group of
accredited investors to back a company in a type of minifund.
"General solicitation has arrived!" reads the text at the
top of the Rockthepost home page, which lower down features an
endorsement from Barbara Corcoran, an investor who is also a
regular guest on the start-up show Shark Tank.
The relaxation of the ban, however, may not work out so well
for thousands of investors who could be drawn into companies
without understanding the hazards.
"It's an area that has a lot of potential for misuse and
fraud," warned Daniel Carlson, a San Diego-based
securities-fraud lawyer.
Securities and Exchange Commission lawyer David Blass said
officials are watching the area carefully.
Under Monday's rule change, private companies can now ask
for dollars from accredited investors through moves such as
sending out tweets or Facebook updates, advertising on websites,
or, in the case of O'Rourke, attaching stickers to products.
Previously, such private companies largely would have been
limited to investments from friends, family, and venture firms.
Currently, the change in law on advertising for dollars
affects only accredited investors. Startups who take money under
the new rules will have to go through some extra steps to verify
that their investors are accredited, such as collecting tax
forms and bank statements.
Eventually, more investors will be allowed to make small
investments in private companies under certain circumstances,
perhaps next year, lawyers say. That is the so-called
crowdfunding provision of last year's Jumpstart Our Business
Startups, or JOBS, Act.
FLYING CARS, ARTISANAL PICKLES
The shift allows retirees, doctors, lawyers and the like to
get a piece of investments with a little more razzledazzle than
they are used to-- say Terrafugia, the flying car company using
Wefunder to find investors, or Rick's Picks, "artisanal pickles
crafted with nuance and wit," working with CircleUp.
Both Wefunder and CircleUp are among the relatively new
sites that put young companies in front of potential investors.
Of course, to entrepreneurs, the lifting of the ban on
advertising serves as a tremendous boon.
"Considering that startups sometimes take months to raise
seed and Series A rounds, this offers a glimpse into an option
magnitudes of order faster," says author and entrepreneur Tim
Ferriss. On Monday, he helped logistics startup Shyp raise
$250,000 in little under an hour, coming from an AngelList
syndicate in Shyp that he led himself.
Previously, "everything was hush hush," says O'Rourke, chief
operating officer at Rock Your Hair, who believes it would be
very difficult to raise the $2 million she is seeking under the
old rules. Now, she is working through venture-capital backed
site CircleUp, which specializes in helping consumer-product
businesses find investors.
CircleUp, whose compensation is tied to the performance of
its portfolio companies, says it admits only businesses that it
believes have a real shot at success. It provides services far
beyond investor matchmaking, including introducing portfolio
companies to potential partners. It recently hosted officials
from consumer giant Procter & Gamble to an "incubator day"
featuring presentations from CircleUp companies.
Other sites provide different filters. In AngelList's
"Syndicates" and "Invest Online" categories of potential
investments, the company raising money must have a well-known
lead investor committed on the same terms as the new investors,
says AngelList co-founder Naval Ravikant.
And those investors must prove their worth as well.
"When an investor invests in an online deal, we vet them not
just for accreditation but also sophistication," Ravikant says.
"If they aren't very sophisticated, we're going to run them
through a required education component or drop them."
CASINO MONEY
Not all the programs available to potential private-company
investors are so rigorous.
Some 50 matchmaker sites exist, estimates Jonathan Sandlund,
who runs crowdfunding research site TheCrowdCafe.com.
Many of the sites admit all comers. Some of the sites
conduct background checks on companies and investors; some do
not. Some are registered broker-dealers with the Securities &
Exchange Commission; some are not. It is in this range of
services where some critics see trouble, because some investors
may assume all sites operate in essentially the same way.
"An investor who sees a company listed on a website, they
may logically assume that it's not a scam," said Barbara Roper,
director of investor protection at the Consumer Federation of
America. "It gives the companies an air of legitimacy they may
not deserve."
And the fact the investors are accredited does not guarantee
sophistication.
"I don't think in my experience I've seen any evidence that
accredited investors are any smarter than non accredited
investors," said Brian Korn, a securities lawyer at Pepper
Hamilton in New York.
Many, he said, don't understand well the distinction between
fraud and failure, and may want to sue if their private-company
investments fold-which in itself is not a violation of
securities law.
The matchmakers emphasize the chances that things might turn
sour.
"Startups are speculative, and this is gambling," wrote
Ferriss on his blog post about Shyp. "You shouldn't invest
anything you're not comfortable kissing goodbye. Treat it as
casino money."
Still, says Korn, unlucky investors could sue anyway-and he
expects them to. Even if a case is without merit, litigants
still could win settlements. Whether a failing company can
afford to pay them is another matter.
The upshot: lifting advertising rules is sure to be a
windfall for lawyers, he and other lawyers say. Whether it is a
windfall for anyone else remains to be seen.
(Edited by Jonathan Weber, Edwin Chan and Andrew Hay)