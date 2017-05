Nov 20 Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc said the point-of-sale systems at some hotels in North America were infected with malware, enabling unauthorized parties to access payment card data of some customers.

The company said an investigation showed no indications that guest reservation or customer information, such as contact information or PINs, were affected. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)