* 54 of company's hotels in North America affected
* Customers' contact information, PINs not compromised
* Hotels affected between Nov 2014-Oct 2015
(Adds background in fourth and fifth paragraphs)
Nov 20 Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc
said payment systems at 54 of its hotels in North
America had been infected with a malware designed to collect
payment card data.
A third-party investigation showed that the malware was
designed to collect certain payment card information, including
cardholder name, payment card number, security code and
expiration date, Starwood said on Friday.
However, no customer data, such as contact information or
personal identification numbers, had been compromised and the
malware "no longer presents a threat", the company said.
Starwood Hotels, which has agreed to be bought by Marriott
International Inc, said the payment systems at the 54
hotels had been affected for varying periods between November
2014 and October 2015.
Starwood is the latest hotel operator to report a malware
intrusion.
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc and Trump Hotel
Collection have said that they were investigating possible card
fraud at some of their hotels.
Starwood Hotels owned or managed 1,222 properties, including
hotels and vacation rentals, globally as of 2014. Of them, about
600 properties were in North America.
The affected hotels include the Sheraton New York Times
Square hotel, the Westin New York Grand Central New York and The
St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort in Florida. (sta.rw/1QSRA8H)
The company said the affected payment systems were at the
restaurants, gift shops and other places in the hotels.
The hotel chain said it has implemented additional security
measures to prevent a reoccurrence.
Starwood Hotels' shares were up 1.3 percent at $73.16, while
Marriott's stock was little changed at $72.24 in afternoon
trading.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza and Sriraj Kalluvila)