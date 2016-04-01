April 1 Marriott International Inc Chief
Executive Arne Sorenson said the hotel group would have loved to
have agreed on a lower price for Starwood Hotel & Resorts
Worldwide Inc.
Speaking on CNBC a day after China's Anbang Insurance Group
Co abandoned its $14 billion offer for the owner of the Sheraton
and Westin brands, Sorenson said: "We would love to have
(Starwood) for a billion dollars less, there's no doubt about
that. But they were real with their first bid."
Anbang had raised its offer for Starwood twice before
withdrawing on Thursday, paving the way for Marriott to buy the
company for its latest offer of $13.6 billion.
Starwood and Marriott shareholders are scheduled to vote
separately on the deal on April 8.
(Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)