March 14 U.S. hotel operator Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc said it received a non-binding offer from a consortium of companies to buy it for $76 per share in cash.

The news comes months after Marriott International Inc agreed to buy Starwood for $12.2 billion to create the world's largest hotel chain.

Starwood did not disclose the names of the companies that made the approach. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)